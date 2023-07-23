The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Target Price to $1.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVTA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Invitae Price Performance

Invitae stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Invitae has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Insider Activity

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,005 shares of company stock valued at $208,409 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,331,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,497 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $8,279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 314.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,327,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,619 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 648,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

