Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.3 %

OSK opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,312,000 after purchasing an additional 721,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,519 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

