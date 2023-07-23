MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. MaxLinear has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.91.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

