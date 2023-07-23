Oppenheimer Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $640.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NOW. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $559.00 to $646.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $567.55.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $582.02 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.95, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.