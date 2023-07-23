Barclays Cuts Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $16.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $1,722,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 34.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

