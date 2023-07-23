The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Raymond James

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Down 0.0 %

SHYF stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $726.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in The Shyft Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 371,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 735,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.