Compass Point Raises Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target to $23.50

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Compass Point from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

SDIG opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 110.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $48,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

