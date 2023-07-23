Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Trading Down 2%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 53,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,501,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Dermata Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The company has a market cap of $3.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.51.
Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. will post -21.92 EPS for the current year.
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
