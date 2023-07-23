Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.74 and last traded at $36.83. Approximately 993,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12,691% from the average daily volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

