Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.74 and last traded at $36.83. Approximately 993,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12,691% from the average daily volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.
Sigma Lithium Trading Down 3.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sigma Lithium
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.