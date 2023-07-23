Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Trading Down 5%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 83,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 188,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBEV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Splash Beverage Group Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 223.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splash Beverage Group, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Splash Beverage Group by 180.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 43,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.