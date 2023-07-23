IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Stock Price Up 1.2%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 3,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 83,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered IM Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

IM Cannabis Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IM Cannabis Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 90,585 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

See Also

