Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21. 15,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 131,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 7,411.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,023,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,823,749 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 99.83% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $341,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.