First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.48. Approximately 9,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 801% from the average daily volume of 1,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

