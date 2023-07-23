SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 583 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 378.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,457.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,479.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,496.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.