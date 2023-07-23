NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXPI. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $213.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $224.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. American National Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.