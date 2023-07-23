NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $215.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.67.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.6 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $213.30 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $224.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

