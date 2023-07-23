Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -96.55%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 127.2% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

