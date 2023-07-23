NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $575.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a reduce rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $421.58.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $443.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 230.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.38.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.