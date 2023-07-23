Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.20.

Novavax Stock Performance

Novavax stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. The business’s revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 112,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Novavax by 149.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 185,886 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $19,325,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Novavax by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

