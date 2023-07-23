The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $60.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Natera stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Natera has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at $28,097,468.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $48,657.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,678,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,097,468.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,611 shares of company stock worth $1,164,491. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,690,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,116,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Natera by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Natera by 473.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Natera by 2,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after buying an additional 1,151,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

