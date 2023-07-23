Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Inotiv Price Performance

Inotiv stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $182.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.36. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.89 million. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inotiv will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

Inotiv Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Inotiv by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inotiv by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Inotiv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inotiv by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.