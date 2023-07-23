Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Inotiv Price Performance
Inotiv stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $182.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.36. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.89 million. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inotiv will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Inotiv
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inotiv
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.