Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Pivotal Research from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $421.71.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.71. Netflix has a 52-week low of $211.64 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

