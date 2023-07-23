Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $421.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $211.64 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Netflix by 78.0% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $669,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

