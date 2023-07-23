Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $505.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $495.00 to $505.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $421.71.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix has a 1 year low of $211.64 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

