Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $421.71.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.71. Netflix has a 1-year low of $211.64 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

