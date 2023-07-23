Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $421.71.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 12 month low of $211.64 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.71.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

