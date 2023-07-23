Rosenblatt Securities Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $400.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $358.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $421.71.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $427.50 on Thursday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $211.64 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $414.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

