Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $421.71.

Netflix Stock Down 2.3 %

NFLX stock opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.71. Netflix has a 1-year low of $211.64 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

