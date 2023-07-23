Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.44.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

