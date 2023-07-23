StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NBRV opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Free Report ) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

