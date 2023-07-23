SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,469 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,583,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 948,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,646,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,332,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $111.80 and a 12 month high of $164.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.78. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,821,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,821,662.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,472,298. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

