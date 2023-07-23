R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $17.34 on Friday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.39, a PEG ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,406.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $259,229,000 after buying an additional 607,902 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 723.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after buying an additional 9,505,900 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,435,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,525,000 after buying an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 42.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,253,000 after buying an additional 2,211,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,405,258 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after buying an additional 704,365 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

