Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Sells $14,883.00 in Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $14,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Miles Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,905 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $22,717.10.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Vivid Seats stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.94. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 160.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,674 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 119.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 690,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 351,833 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 1,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 257,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 234,041 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

