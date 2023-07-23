John S. Hendricks Sells 12,381 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $12,628.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,006.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CuriosityStream Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CURI stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 58.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CURI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

