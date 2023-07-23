John Allen Baugh Purchases 4,500 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director John Allen Baugh bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $24,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,314.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Allen Baugh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Culp alerts:

On Thursday, July 6th, John Allen Baugh purchased 542 shares of Culp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $2,720.84.

Culp Price Performance

Culp stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $5.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Culp had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.