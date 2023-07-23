Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CEO Sells 8,342 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $29,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,984.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Diana Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Diana Brainard sold 5,275 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $16,088.75.

On Thursday, May 18th, Diana Brainard sold 4,536 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $19,096.56.

AlloVir Stock Performance

ALVR opened at $3.56 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $404.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AlloVir by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

