Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CEO Sells 8,342 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Free Report) CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $29,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,984.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Diana Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Diana Brainard sold 5,275 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $16,088.75.
  • On Thursday, May 18th, Diana Brainard sold 4,536 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $19,096.56.

AlloVir Stock Performance

ALVR opened at $3.56 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $404.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AlloVir by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

