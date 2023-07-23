Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL) Director Sells C$11,100.00 in Stock

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) Director Philip E. Collins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$11,100.00.

Vulcan Minerals Price Performance

Shares of CVE:VUL opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 50.30 and a quick ratio of 173.87. Vulcan Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.66 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vulcan Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 164.41%.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester/Springdale project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland, as well as mineral licenses covering a portion of the Bay St.

