Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 5,000 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 974,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Five Point Trading Up 11.8 %

FPH stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $519.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

Five Point Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Five Point by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Five Point by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five Point by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 117,810 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

