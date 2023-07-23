Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 5,000 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 974,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Five Point Trading Up 11.8 %
FPH stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $519.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.56.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
