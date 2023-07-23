Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Sells A$19,110.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2023

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAMGet Free Report) insider Raffi Babikian sold 49,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.27), for a total transaction of A$19,110.00 ($13,000.00).

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 6th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.26), for a total value of A$9,375.00 ($6,377.55).
  • On Monday, July 10th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.25), for a total value of A$9,125.00 ($6,207.48).
  • On Tuesday, June 13th, Raffi Babikian purchased 300,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($51,020.41).
  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.29), for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,142.86).

Laramide Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Laramide Resources (ASX:LAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.