Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $209,464,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,679,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $420.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

