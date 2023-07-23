Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 552 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in HubSpot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total value of $4,731,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,708,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total value of $4,731,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,708,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,263 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $544.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.01. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $571.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

