Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,088 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,815,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

