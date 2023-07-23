Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 10,658 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 102.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,463 shares of company stock worth $10,250,851. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

