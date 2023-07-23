Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

