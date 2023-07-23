Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after acquiring an additional 868,594 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,345,000 after acquiring an additional 130,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,779,000 after buying an additional 214,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,399,000 after buying an additional 1,530,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $99.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

