Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.