Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 235.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI opened at $41.85 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

