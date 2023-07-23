Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

