Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) PT Raised to $305.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

SNA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Snap-on stock opened at $275.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.44. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total transaction of $510,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,784,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

