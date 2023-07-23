Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Mizuho

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $268.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 58.com reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $268.73 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $271.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,435,000 after purchasing an additional 819,455 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

